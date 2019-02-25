



LIBERTY CITY (CBSMiami) – A woman walking home from a funeral on Sunday was struck and killed by a car being chased by Miami police.

The wild chase started when officers spotted four men wanted for an overnight armed-carjacking and another armed-robbery in Allapatah.

When the officers tried to pull the maroon Hyundai Elantra over, the driver took off.

Police say the driver ran a stop sign at 17th Avenue and 58th Street and hit the woman.

“She was there to pay respects to a family or a friend when she was tragically struck by these animals who were robbing people,” said Miami police Officer Michael Vega,

Scott Newell, who was sitting outside when the accident occurred, said the woman was thrown over a fence and landed in someone’s yard.

“I heard the brakes squeaking then I heard the impact a few seconds later, boom,” he said.

He also saw cars smash into each other seconds later. Police said one of those cars was being driven by an off-duty officer.

“The maroon car hit the pole, the pole hit the white car that’s parked there, so a chain reaction,” he said. “Once the car flipped over maybe five, six police officers came around. They had their shields up, one guy hollered ‘gun, gun’, apparently there was a gun in the car.

An adult male and three juveniles were pulled from the car in which police found multiple guns.

All four were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, one had serious injuries. Three police officers were also injured.