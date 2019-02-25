



MIAMI (CBSMiami/CNN/AP) — After a weekend of deadly violence, Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Venezuela’s opposition leader and self-declared interim president Juan Guaidó Monday in Bogota, Colombia.

A senior administration official said Pence is expected to announce “clear actions” as he speaks to members of the Lima Group, a coalition of more than a dozen nations organized to address the crisis in Venezuela.

“We are going to show the world and Maduro that the United States stands with the people of Venezuela and that the United States stands with Guaidó,” the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity to preview the speech in Bogota. “And we are going to continue to stand with him until democracy is restored and humanitarian aid gets to where it needs to go.”

Pence’s appearance before the Lima Group comes two days after a U.S.-backed effort to deliver humanitarian across the border from Colombia ended in violence, with forces loyal to Maduro firing tear gas and buckshot on activists accompanying the supplies and setting the material on fire.

Two people were killed and at least 300 wounded.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo condemned the actions of Nicolas Maduro’s government and said the US would “take action against those who oppose the peaceful restoration of democracy in Venezuela.” Pompeo wrote on Twitter: “What kind of a sick tyrant stops food from getting to hungry people? The images of burning trucks filled with aid are sickening.”

Maduro on Saturday told supporters he was breaking all diplomatic relations with Colombia and calling for its ambassadors and consuls to leave Venezuela. Colombia ordered its diplomats to leave immediately for their safety.

Colombia’s customs agency said Sunday that 104 members of Venezuela’s security forces had defected, entering Colombia.

President Trump said last month that he recognizes Guaidó as Venezuela’s legitimate president.

During Pence’s visit on Monday, the White House said Pence would voice the United States’ unwavering support for interim President Juan Guaidó and highlight the Venezuelan people’s fight for democracy over dictatorship.”

Guaidó, who has been recognized as interim president by the U.S. and 50 other governments who say Maduro’s re-election last year was illegitimate, has called on the international community to consider “all options” to resolve Venezuela’s crisis. A close ally, Julio Borges, the opposition ambassador to the Lima Group, was more explicit Sunday, urging the use of force against Maduro’s government. But U.S. officials have avoided talk of military action.

