



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol arrested Tallahassee lobbyist Ron Book in Broward County on Sunday and charged him with driving under the influence.

Book, 66, is facing three charges — a first-offense charge of DUI, refusal to submit to a DUI test and DUI with damage to a person or property. All of the charges are misdemeanors.

On Monday afternoon, Book was preparing to be released on bonds totaling $1,500, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

The FHP has yet to release an arrest report for the case, so it is unclear where he was arrested and what damage he may have caused.

Book has a home in Plantation.

Book’s clients include AutoNation, Ashbritt, and a number of government entities including Broward and Miami-Dade counties.

