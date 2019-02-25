



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was arrested after threats were made against two South Florida schools.

Miami-Dade Schools police posted on Twitter that they had arrested a student based on social media threats made against William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

The @MDSPD has made an arrest of a non @MDCPS student based on the social media threat regarding @TurnerTechHS – as a reminder, we DO NOT take any threat lightly, especially those made via social media – Thank you @MiamiDadePD for assisting us with police presence at school — Edwin Lopez (@edwinlopezMDSPD) February 25, 2019

We are investigating thoroughly the threat of violence made at Somerset Academy West in Miramar. Additional officers will be in & around the school as a precaution. PLEASE speak with your kids about the repercussions of making threats. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/9m7eNfS2kR — Miramar Police (@MiramarPD) February 25, 2019

The police department said additional officers will be in and around the school all day as a precaution.