MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One person was arrested after threats were made against two South Florida schools.

Miami-Dade Schools police posted on Twitter that they had arrested a student based on social media threats made against William H. Turner Technical Arts High School.

In Miramar, police said they were "

investigating thoroughly the threat of violence made at Somerset Academy West."

The police department said additional officers will be in and around the school all day as a precaution.

