



DAVIE (CBSMiami) – A driver is dead after he lost control of a Tesla and slammed into a tree in Davie.

It happened on Sunday afternoon on South Flamingo Road near 12th Street.

Davie police said the four door 2016 Tesla Model S burst into flames on impact. Arriving officers tried to get the driver out but couldn’t.

“They attempted to break the window in an attempt to get the driver out but the flames were too strong and too big and they were unable to and so there was no doorknob and they were unable to get into the vehicle that way,” said Detective Vivian Gallinal.

Police have identified the driver as Omar Awan. Witnesses said that the Tesla was traveling at approximately 75-90 mph when it crashed.

Last May, three teens in a 2014 Tesla Motors Model S were heading south on Seabreeze Boulevard in Ft. Lauderdale when the driver, 18-year-old Barrett Riley, lost control and slammed into a concrete wall. On impact, the vehicle burst into flames.

Riley and 18-year-old Edgar Monserratt, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, died in the crash. Alexander Berry, 18, who was in the back seat, was ejected on impact and suffered serious injuries.

Investigators said they were traveling at 116 mph seconds before the crash.