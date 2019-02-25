



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – South Florida has its share of spectacular homes but in Miami Beach, there’s an estate so over the top, it was showcased in the new Netflix show, “World’s Most Extraordinary Homes.”

This luxurious home is located on the waterfront of Pine Tree Drive in Miami Beach.

At just under 15-thousand square feet under the rooftop, this ultra-modern home is made of concrete, stone, teak, and wood. It was designed by renowned Brazilian architect Marcio Kogan.

The builder and owner Barry Brodsky of Brodson Construction recently gave CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo a tour.

“So what is this called, this piece here,” asked Petrillo.

“Well, it’s become known as the bridge but it’s just the guest arrival to our home. This is all teak and it was actually put together on site so you can follow the radius of this bridge that meanders up,” Brodsky said.

The bridge looks over a 140-foot long man-made lagoon, also known as a natural pool with a Biotherm filter system.

“It’s a perfectly balanced system so you have a proper amount of minerals for things to live like fish and plants, and it’s still clean enough to swim without any chlorine,” Brodsky said.

The estate is a modern architectural masterpiece set within natural surroundings which include a green rooftop.

“It’s supposed to create a green environment. In many places when your standing on the second floor and you look down, you see an ugly roof,” he said.

Toward the middle and back of the home is a covered patio that runs alongside the water with an outdoor kitchen and sunken lounge area.

“It’s a modern version of a cabana,” Brodsky said.

“When I grew up cabanas were where you changed your bathing suit,” joked Petrillo.

Also along the back is another swimming pool.

“It’s a 25-meter swim lane. There’s a Jacuzzi in it. We try to make everything go away, it’s all infinity edge from one end to another,” Brodsky explained.

Inside, the home has six bedrooms and eight and a half baths. The elegant master, which overlooks the bay view, is modern and clean. The teak bathtub for two was custom made.

The tour continued.

“So this is our main entrance as you walk into the living room, ” he said.

“It’s just breathtaking!” said Petrillo.

The oversized living area with six-foot wide glass doors is upstairs. It opens to the sprawling kitchen with a custom designed artistic wall made of individual blocks, allowing a unique natural light design in.

“We actually put those blocks together one by one by one and they are stainless steel re-bar that runs through to give support,” Brodsky said.

Outside the main house, it is a sports lovers dream

“It’s an official half-court NBA size basketball court,” said Brodsky.

Located at 4567 Pine Tree Drive, it’s where nature and modern technology meet to create the ultimate in luxury.

The home is priced at $20.9 million.

For more information: www.thejills.com

The home was staged by: www.meridithbaer.com