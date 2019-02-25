



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed at Pride Fort Lauderdale Sunday evening.

Fort Lauderdale police say the two people were stabbed near the stage. It happened around 6:30 p.m. as the event was ending.

Investigators said both of the injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

Organizers told CBS4 News they plan to review security procedures. They said bags were checked and there were plenty of eyes on the crowd over the weekend.

“That’s why, as I said, not only private security companies that are contracted with independently to provide for the safety and security of our guests, on top of that, South Florida police departments offer us their presence,” Pride Fort Lauderdale Attorney Norm Kent said.

It’s still unclear what led to the violent confrontation. Police have not said what the two people were stabbed with at the festival.

Investigators and organizers don’t believe this was a hate crime.