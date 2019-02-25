  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ty Russell
Filed Under:Ft Lauderdale Stabbing, Local TV, Pride Ft. Lauderdale


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Two people were stabbed at Pride Fort Lauderdale Sunday evening.

Fort Lauderdale police say the two people were stabbed near the stage. It happened around 6:30 p.m. as the event was ending.

Investigators said both of the injured were taken to Broward Health Medical Center, one as a trauma alert.

Organizers told CBS4 News they plan to review security procedures. They said bags were checked and there were plenty of eyes on the crowd over the weekend.

“That’s why, as I said, not only private security companies that are contracted with independently to provide for the safety and security of our guests, on top of that, South Florida police departments offer us their presence,” Pride Fort Lauderdale Attorney Norm Kent said.

It’s still unclear what led to the violent confrontation. Police have not said what the two people were stabbed with at the festival.

Investigators and organizers don’t believe this was a hate crime.

Ty Russell

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s