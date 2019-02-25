



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Depositions are underway in a high profile civil case stemming from the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Andrew Pollack is suing former campus monitor Andrew Media and former school resource officer Scot Peterson.

Pollack is saying that the two men did nothing to stop gunman Nikolas Crus from killing his daughter, Meadow, as well as 16 others.

Pollack, Peterson and Medina were at the Broward County Courthouse on Monday for Medina’s deposition.

“In order to get accountability, this is what I have to do so that something like this doesn’t happen again,” said Pollack. “And even to this day, [Medina] still hasn’t accepted responsibility and he’s still laying through his teeth. He’s not telling the truth and it will all come out on the trial. It’s what it’s about today, accountability.”

Peterson’s deposition is scheduled for Tuesday.