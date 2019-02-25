



CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie and school district leaders will sit in front of an audience and give a safety presentation Monday night at JP Taravella High School.

They are then expected to take what will likely be some specific and difficult questions about what’s being done to keep Broward schoolchildren safe.

CBS4 has learned that Runcie and experts from security firm Safe Havens International will discuss school safety changes and then answer questions and listen to concerns from the audience.

There are bound to many pointed questions and deep concerns related to the continued fallout from the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School a year ago.

Last week the Broward School district approved creating safer spaces in classrooms, and formalizing a code red policy for schools.

But for many, including Debbie Hixon, whose husband Chris was murdered at MSD, wonder why single point of entry projects haven’t been completed across the district and why it took a year to get some of these additional policies in place after the shooting.

“I would like to know where there sense of urgency seems to be,” said Hixon. “They’re hiring these people and they had all this money to do all these things and they keep asking people for money. Why is that? Nothing seems to be getting done.”

Hixon also wants to ask about federal money that was approved last year for school safety.

CBS4’s Carey Codd learned that she and several of the Parkland families are expected to attend this meeting.

Codd also spoke with Runcie about these issues last week. He said they are focused on school safety and they have done a litany of things in the past year like adding more video cameras, additional fencing, and other security upgrades.