



PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man they say did something very troubling to a teen girl.

According to police, a man exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl and filmed it.

This happened Friday along North Douglas Road.

The victim tells officers the man stopped his vehicle as she was getting off a bus.

That’s when he began shouting at her before pulling down his pants and recording himself.

Officers say the suspect is a white man in his 40’s, with short hair and a beard.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.