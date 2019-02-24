Comments
PEMBROKE PINES (CBSMiami) – Police are looking for a man they say did something very troubling to a teen girl.
According to police, a man exposed himself to a 17-year-old girl and filmed it.
This happened Friday along North Douglas Road.
The victim tells officers the man stopped his vehicle as she was getting off a bus.
That’s when he began shouting at her before pulling down his pants and recording himself.
Officers say the suspect is a white man in his 40’s, with short hair and a beard.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.