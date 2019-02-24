  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Rudabeh Shahbazi
Dr. Eduardo Padrón, Focus On South Florida, Miami-Dade College, Rudabeh Shahbazi


Dr. Eduardo Padron joins Focus on South Florida host Rudabeh Shahbazi to discuss his decision to step down as President of Miami-Dade College and retire.

Padron has been awarded the presidential medal of freedom among a host of other awards and been acknowledged internationally as a champion of inclusion and diversity.

Under his leadership, MDC has graduated more minorities than any other institution in the U-S.

Guest: Dr. Eduardo Padron

