WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami) – The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash in Florida.

It happened on Saturday in Winter Haven.

A small plane slammed into the bedroom of a home shortly after takeoff.

Police say an instructor and a student were on the plane.

The 65-year-old instructor died in the crash and his student was injured.

A 17-year-old girl who was inside the bedroom survived.

She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

