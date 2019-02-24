Comments
WINTER HAVEN (CBSMiami) – The FAA and NTSB are investigating a deadly plane crash in Florida.
It happened on Saturday in Winter Haven.
A small plane slammed into the bedroom of a home shortly after takeoff.
Police say an instructor and a student were on the plane.
The 65-year-old instructor died in the crash and his student was injured.
A 17-year-old girl who was inside the bedroom survived.
She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.