MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are recovering after a fight that almost turned deadly in Miami.
Police say they responded to a call of a man shot inside a condo on Fontainbleau Boulevard.
They say they arrived to a bloody scene.
The victim, who was armed, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.
Police say the shooter was also taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.
A third person who is still at large may also be hurt.