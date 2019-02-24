



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are recovering after a fight that almost turned deadly in Miami.

Police say they responded to a call of a man shot inside a condo on Fontainbleau Boulevard.

They say they arrived to a bloody scene.

The victim, who was armed, was shot in the leg and taken to the hospital.

Police say the shooter was also taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury.

A third person who is still at large may also be hurt.