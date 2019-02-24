



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is a France-born chef who oversees 38 restaurants world-wide.

Two are here in South Florida: The Matador Room and The Market inside the Miami Beach Edition.

Jean-Georges is involved in every aspect of his restaurants – concept, menu, architectural design, staff selection and trainings – in an ongoing effort to create restaurants that are both timely and enduring.

Inspired by his travels, Jean-Georges is constantly developing fresh concepts and evolving as a chef and restaurateur, both adapting to and impacting the global culinary landscape.

He’s in town for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival and spoke with our very own Lisa Petrillo for an exclusive sit down interview.