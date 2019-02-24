  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Basketball
    3:45 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMCBS 4 Weekend News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
By Lisa Petrillo
Filed Under:Jean-Georges Vongerichten, Lisa Petrillo, Local TV, South Beach Wine and Food Festival, The Market, The Matador Room


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Jean-Georges Vongerichten, is a France-born chef who oversees 38 restaurants world-wide.

Two are here in South Florida: The Matador Room and The Market inside the Miami Beach Edition.

Jean-Georges is involved in every aspect of his restaurants – concept, menu, architectural design, staff selection and trainings – in an ongoing effort to create restaurants that are both timely and enduring.

Inspired by his travels, Jean-Georges is constantly developing fresh concepts and evolving as a chef and restaurateur, both adapting to and impacting the global culinary landscape.

He’s in town for the South Beach Wine and Food Festival and spoke with our very own Lisa Petrillo for an exclusive sit down interview.

Lisa Petrillo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s