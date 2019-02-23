Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — One of the premiere events of The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is “Italian Bites On the Beach.”
It’s held outside The Delano Hotel on Miami Beach.
More than thirty chefs from around the country serve up their best dishes from the various regions of Italy.
Italian born Miami Chef Sergio Sigala is the Executive Chef at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House. He’s the man behind the delicious food since it opened almost 9 years ago.
CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins him today with our Digital Bite which features Cecconi’s Octopus, capers, celery & olives.
This recipe is four servings.
Ingredients:
- 12 Celery Sticks
- 12 Cherry Tomato
- 1 Garlic
- 2 Basil leaves
- 1 tbs Julienne Fresno Chili
- 20 Taggiasca olives
- 20 capers
- Lemon Juice
- 8 tentacles of boiled octopus
- Pinch of celery salt
Procedures:
- In a sauté pan Sautee the celery and Fresno and then add the tomato, add the olives and capers, basil, season with celery salt and add to finish add the lemon juice.
- In separate pan sear the octopus in garlic infused oil until very crispy.
- Arrange the salad on the plate and then top with the crispy octopus.
- Finish the octopus with olive oil and chopped parsley.
- Enjoy!
As a bonus offer this weekend and in honor of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Chef Sergio also shared his recipe for Cavatelli Pasta with Maine lobster, chiles, and basil, which was featured in this week’s Taste of the Town.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 lb fresh Cavatelli Pasta or Spaghetti
- 1 fresh live lobster about 700gr (1.5 lb)
- 1 cup ripe cherry tomatoes cut in half
- 1 shot of brandy Pinch of fresh pepperoncino (Fresno chili)
- 1 clove of garlic Chopped parsley
- Salt
- Extra-virgin olive oil
Procedures:
- In a large pot with boiling water, cook the lobster for about 6 minutes.
- Take out the lobster but keep the water, you need it to cook the pasta in, just add salt to it before.
- Take out the meat from the shells and the claws, break down the head in small pieces.
- In a sauce pan heat up chili and garlic with a spoon of olive oil and then add the broken head.
- After few minutes, the head will turn in a bright red color, at this point, add the brandy, let evaporate, add ½ tomatoes, add water (same water we cooked the lobster) until it’s almost covered, simmering for about 30 minutes, then strain with fine mesh chinoix.
- Transfer the liquid in a different pan and reduce until the sauce is almost thick.
- In a sauce pan with a spoon of olive oil, add 1 smashed garlic cloves, add the other ½ of the tomatoes, add the lobster meat cut in pieces, add the reduced sauce.
- Cook the spaghetti in the same liquid you cook the lobster, (add a bit of salt in the water,) when the spaghetti is almost ready, (take it out at least 3 minutes before it is completely cooked) add it to the sauce and finish to cook the spaghetti.
- Add fresh chopped parsley, ground black pepper, and extra-virgin olive oil.