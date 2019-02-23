



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — One of the premiere events of The South Beach Wine and Food Festival is “Italian Bites On the Beach.”

It’s held outside The Delano Hotel on Miami Beach.

More than thirty chefs from around the country serve up their best dishes from the various regions of Italy.

Italian born Miami Chef Sergio Sigala is the Executive Chef at Cecconi’s at Soho Beach House. He’s the man behind the delicious food since it opened almost 9 years ago.

CBS4’s Lisa Petrillo joins him today with our Digital Bite which features Cecconi’s Octopus, capers, celery & olives.

This recipe is four servings.

Ingredients:

12 Celery Sticks

12 Cherry Tomato

1 Garlic

2 Basil leaves

1 tbs Julienne Fresno Chili

20 Taggiasca olives

20 capers

Lemon Juice

8 tentacles of boiled octopus

Pinch of celery salt

Procedures:

In a sauté pan Sautee the celery and Fresno and then add the tomato, add the olives and capers, basil, season with celery salt and add to finish add the lemon juice.

In separate pan sear the octopus in garlic infused oil until very crispy.

Arrange the salad on the plate and then top with the crispy octopus.

Finish the octopus with olive oil and chopped parsley.

Enjoy!

As a bonus offer this weekend and in honor of the South Beach Wine and Food Festival, Chef Sergio also shared his recipe for Cavatelli Pasta with Maine lobster, chiles, and basil, which was featured in this week’s Taste of the Town.

Ingredients:

1/2 lb fresh Cavatelli Pasta or Spaghetti

1 fresh live lobster about 700gr (1.5 lb)

1 cup ripe cherry tomatoes cut in half

1 shot of brandy Pinch of fresh pepperoncino (Fresno chili)

1 clove of garlic Chopped parsley

Salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

Procedures: