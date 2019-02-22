



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro continues to block any attempt at aid coming into his country.

Amid the ongoing crisis, a video has surfaced which appears to show a clash between the National Assembly and Maduro forces.

A Venezuelan news agency first tweeted the video and Senator Marco Rubio retweeted it.

The video shows people surrounding a bus and then what sounds like gunshots.

Reports initially said this happened as civilians tried to clear a path for a caravan with members of the National Assembly.

Senator Rubio said other reports say the bus may have been actually carrying Maduro forces who opened fire on civilians. He says he has been trying to contact the convoy, but calls have not been connecting.

Maduro is blocking the caravans of aid at the borders with Columbia and Brazil.

Friday night, a benefit concert called “Venezuela Live Aid” will be held on the Colombian side of the border. The event features more than 30 artists with a goal of raising $100 million for supplies for Venezuelans facing food and medicine shortages.

Billionaire Richard Branson organized the event.

On Monday, February 25, Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Colombia to meet with President Iván Duque and announce United States support for Interim President Juan Guaidó.

He is also scheduled to speak with families who escaped the Maduro regime.