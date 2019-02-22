



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The excitement was in the air and in the stands as students at Felix Varela Senior high held a pep rally Friday for their Vipers boys soccer team.

Why?

The team is headed to the Class 5A title match for the first time since 2011. V

Varela is hoping to win its first state title since going back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 and looks to be the first Miami-Dade team to win the Class 5A title since Columbus did so in 2014.

Varela is the only Miami-Dade team headed to state. They made it to the title match after last Saturday’s semifinal win over Celebration.

The Vipers will play the Lake Mary Rams who won their Class 5A semifinal against Lakewood Ranch.

State runners-up in 1987 and 2003, the Rams will play the Vipers at 4 p.m. Saturday at Spec Martin Memorial Stadium in DeLand.