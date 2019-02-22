  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Code RED, Dillard High School, Ft. Lauderdale, Local TV


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A gun scare led to the lockdown of a Ft. Lauderdale high school Friday morning.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that a Code Red was declared at Dillard High School, at 2501 NW 8 Street.

Ft. Lauderdale police said around 9:15 a.m., a 12-year-old at the middle school next door was caught with a BB gun. Since the middle school and high school share the same campus, both were placed on alert.

No other weapons were found and no injuries were reported.

The lockdown has since been lifted and normal operations have resumed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s