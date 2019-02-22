



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A gun scare led to the lockdown of a Ft. Lauderdale high school Friday morning.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that a Code Red was declared at Dillard High School, at 2501 NW 8 Street.

Ft. Lauderdale police said around 9:15 a.m., a 12-year-old at the middle school next door was caught with a BB gun. Since the middle school and high school share the same campus, both were placed on alert.

No other weapons were found and no injuries were reported.

The lockdown has since been lifted and normal operations have resumed.