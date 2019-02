CAPE CANAVERAL (CBSMiami) – Israel’s plan to become the fourth country ever to land on the Moon has taken off.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off from Cape Canaveral Friday carrying three separate spacecraft.

One was Israel’s privately funded “lunar lander” which is the first ever private spacecraft heading to the moon.

If all goes according to plan, the lander should touch down on the Moon on April 11th.