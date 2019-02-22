



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — One of the most anticipated events of the South Beach Wine & Food Festival this weekend takes place Friday night.

It is the festival’s beloved Burger Bash with dynamic duo and previous judges David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris as its hosts for 2019.

Some of the nation’s top burger chefs, with their best burger recipes, will compete for the title of Burger Bash Champion.

The event takes place on the sand behind the Ritz-Carlton South Beach hotel. It is a sold out event.

The panel of judges include Jonathan Cheban, Al Roker, Rev Run, Enrique Santos, Samantha Schnur and Roxanne Vargas. They will decide who will receive the Very Best Burger Award.

The annual South Beach Wine and Food Festival has raised more than $28 million for the Chaplin School of Hospitality & Tourism Management at Florida International University and serves as an interactive educational platform for more than 1,200 students who help pull off the festival each year.