



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man who was captured on camera on South Beach on Saturday night firing his gun and who is charged with taking a man’s life that same night is going to plead self-defense in the murder case.

Thirty-two-year-old Alan Michael Alt appeared before a judge in bond court.

He’s charged with 3 counts of aggravated assault with a firearm after he reportedly fired his weapon at three people sitting on a Seawall at 13th St.

Alt is also charged with 2nd-degree murder with a weapon. Police say shortly after he fired his weapon at 13th St., he got into a fight with a 33-year-old man near 14th St. and Collins Ave. and fired multiple rounds at him, taking his life.

There is now a makeshift memorial at that site. Nearby those who believe they knew the 33-year-old victim said they were shaking their heads.

Craig Somerford said, “It is a shame. I don’t know what is going on nowadays. It makes no sense at all. I mean what was he doing and why.”

Nikita Kalinka said, “I don’t know what is happening with people bringing all these guns around. I mean anyone can come here shooting. This world is getting crazy.”

According to an arrest affidavit, Alt claimed that man attacked him from behind and hit him on the back of his head, causing him to fall forward on to his hands and then that man beat him. Alt said he felt a sharp object pressed into his back and thought the man was going to take his wallet.

His attorney, Noel Flasterstein, told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench, “I think ultimately we will prevail. We have a strong defense. He’s allowed to lawfully protect himself as he did.”

While he is claiming self-defense, he did not report this initially to police who had been scouring the area looking for him. Witnesses also told police they did not see the victim with a weapon. Alt was reportedly heard saying to the victim, “What are you doing? This is my corner.”

Flasterstein said he had questions about the behavior of the three men who Alt reportedly fired at and also questioned their credibility.

Records show Alt’s been arrested before for battery, possession of cannabis and resisting arrest without violence. But Flasterstein said Alt had not had any really serious problems in the past and said the reason he was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy was that he needed to come home and take care of his mother. “He was honorably discharged from the Navy to take care of her.”

Circuit Judge Renata Francis ordered Alt to stay away from the three men who he reportedly fired at and to have no contact with them whatsoever and she also found probable cause for the charges against him. There will be another hearing in 21 days. Alt is being held without bond.

Police said Alt did not know any of the victims. They made good use of license plate readers and surveillance video. Alt appeared in the area in multiple locations.

Police spokesman, Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, said Alt did not know any of the victims.

“A life was lost unnecessarily,” he said. “And we’re proud of the investigative work. It’s a combination of the community helping and good old fashioned police work.”

Alt turned himself in to Miami Beach Police on Thursday afternoon.

Miami Beach Police Chief Daniel Oats had called for help from the public in finding Alt, saying initially there was a $3,000 reward from Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and an additional $5,000 reward from the greater Miami-Miami Beach police foundation.

Oats had said, “The bottom line is, we need him identified and the video is excellent and we are appealing to the community for help to identify him.”

Police have not formally identified the murder victim. They tell CBS4 News that they have been unable so far to notify his family.

We’re told that Alt invoked his rights and did not speak with investigators.

Rodriguez said, “We were able to negotiate this surrender through his attorney, thankfully, peacefully. We also recovered the firearm which we believe was used in the incident.” Police will now run tests on that firearm to confirm it’s the murder weapon.