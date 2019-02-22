



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a reported shooting on an Interstate 95 ramp in Miami-Dade as a possible road rage incident.

Our cameras captured a Nissan Versa on Friday night with its windows shattered on the exit ramp to Miami Gardens Drive.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.