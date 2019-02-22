  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:FHP, Interstate 95, Local TV, Miami-Dade, Shooting


Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a reported shooting on an Interstate 95 ramp in Miami-Dade as a possible road rage incident.

Our cameras captured a Nissan Versa on Friday night with its windows shattered on the exit ramp to Miami Gardens Drive.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was being treated with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s