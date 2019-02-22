



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – For one newly promoted Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain, a ceremony held Friday marked more than simply a new title.

When Captain Keith McMonigle’s name was called, he walked onto the stage and was greeted by his daughter, U.S. Naval Petty Officer Spencer Rivera.

Stationed in Norfolk, Virginia on the USS George H.W. Bush, she returned home to surprise her father and pin him in his promotion ceremony.

Welcomed with a roaring round of applause the two, in their respective uniforms, saluted each other. It was a special moment for a father-daughter duo who serve both country and community.

While Captain McMonigle maintained his composure on stage, he got teary eyed when speaking with CBS4’s Karli Barnett about his daughter.

“She’s the one who encouraged me to take the test. So for her to show up is special, very special,” he said.

Petty Officer Rivera said it took about a month of planning.

“We did some secret agent maneuvering around the buildings to hide me so that he wouldn’t see me,” she laughed.

She thought her cover was blown when the officials turned around to thank their family members, but Rivera quickly ducked down to preserve the surprise.

Both of McMoningles serve in the US Navy.

“I couldn’t be more proud of her,” Captain McMonigle says. “I’m more proud of those two than I am of myself,” referring to his other daughter who is also in the Navy.

“He inspires me to be a good leader,” she added.

Rivera will get to spend a few days with her dad in South Florida before she heads back to Virginia.