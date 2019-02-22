



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing on Friday.

Police say the body of a man was discovered on South Miami Avenue and Southwest 1st Street in Downtown Miami.

The body was discovered around 10:30 a.m., authorities said.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police units and fire rescue trucks.

Police are conducting reviews of surveillance cameras in the area.

The victim has not yet been identified, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

