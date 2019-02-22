



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a new man at the top at AutoNation.

In a unanimous vote, the company’s Board of Directors has appointed Carl Liebert as the new Chief Executive Officer and President. He was also named to AutoNation’s Board of Directors, effective March 11th.

“The opportunities that lie ahead for AutoNation are massive, and the ability to lead this next chapter is deeply humbling and exciting. I am focused on enhancing the customer experience, AutoNation’s industry-leading store operating model, the logistics strategy for Brand Extensions, and digital opportunities for retail and business to business customers. I am confident in the road ahead, and I am honored to lead this extraordinary Company,” said Liebert in a statement.

Liebert, a military veteran who has also served in leadership roles at The Home Depot and GE, most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for USAA’s business operations functions, including USAA’s Bank, Investment, Life, Property and Casualty, Real Estate Investment Companies and member contact functions.

Liebert replaces Mike Jackson who has led the company since 1999.

“Carl is a global leader who brings to AutoNation multi-faceted expertise in leading customer-centric transformations, omnichannel digital capabilities, and supply chain logistics. His work in improving store operations has become a model that many companies have emulated. Carl is uniquely qualified to lead AutoNation forward,” said Jackson in a statement.

Jackson will assume the role of Executive Chairman of the Board on March 11th.