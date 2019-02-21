



ORLANDO (CBSMiami/AP) – After months of speculation by fans, Universal Orlando Resort has revealed the name of its new Harry Potter themed roller coaster.

The theme park resort said Thursday that Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure will take riders on a trip with encounters from the wizarding world’s “rarest magical creatures.”

The new coaster will include indoor show scenes along with a wild ride through the Forbidden Forest.

The coaster modeled, after the character Hagrid’s motorcycle, will open on June 13th.

The new Harry Potter ride will be in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, which is in the resort’s Islands of Adventure park. It replaces the former Dragon Challenge inverted coaster.

Universal is expected to release more details about the ride in March.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)