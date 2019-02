MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A man is lucky to be alive after his truck went off a ramp on the Dolphin Expressway.

Chopper4 was over the scene just before 7 a.m. at the 137th Avenue interchange.

Minutes after the crash, the man was seen sitting on the curb talking with police. He was checked out and didn’t require a trip to the hospital.

It’s unclear what caused him to lose control and go off the ramp.