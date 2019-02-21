



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – It’s been more than a year since the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

As healing continues in and around Parkland, we’re finally learning when confessed shooter Nikolas Cruz could stand trial.

He was back in court on Thursday for a hearing.

Cruz, 20, is accused of killing 17 people and injuring 17 others at the Parkland school last February.

At the hearing, the judge said she intends to set a definitive trial date soon.

She also said that it could begin early next year.

Cruz faces the death penalty if convicted.