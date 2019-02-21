



TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) – Racist and pornographic pictures were posted on the Mayor of Tampa’s Twitter account along with a threat against the airport.

But Tampa Mayor Bob Buckhorn didn’t post them. His account with 52,000 followers was hacked early Thursday and police detectives are trying to determine the hijacker’s identity.

The hacker posted several racist and vulgar tweets and a threat saying he had planted a bomb at Tampa International Airport and was “looking forward to seeing some minorities die.”

The airport said it doesn’t view the threat as credible but had taken “appropriate action” to ensure passenger safety.

