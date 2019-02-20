



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two men have been indicted for first-degree murder in a Fentanyl-related death of a 22-year-old South Floridian.

A Miami-Dade County grand jury indicted Karl Schmidt and David Cash for the death of Daniel Calle, who overdosed last year.

According to CBS4 News partner the Miami Herald, Schmidt, 21, was a friend of Calle’s who purchased the drugs on Calle’s request.

Cash, 52, is who sold Schmidt the drugs.

Thanks to a change in Florida’s murder statute that was made during last year’s legislative session, Fentanyl was included to the area that addresses the sale of drugs resulting in death.

“The opioid epidemic has already taken far too many lives and devastated far too many families” said State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle. “Florida law holds responsible those who supply and sell the drugs which lead to a death. In today’s Indictment, the Grand Jury agreed with our belief that the actions of Karl Schmidt and David Cash are responsible for Daniel Calle’s death. The statute was specifically designed to address these circumstances.”