MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three men were injured in a drive-by shooting in Opa-locka early Tuesday evening.

It happened around 7 p.m. in 14000 block of Northwest 23rd Court.

Opa-locka police said four men were talking when an older model Nissan Altima drove by and someone in the car began shooting. Three of the men were hit.

Two were taken to Jackson North Medical Center, the third went to Aventura Hospital. All are expected to make a full recovery.

