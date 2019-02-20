



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade Rescue assisted two people Wednesday afternoon after their dinghy capsized offshore near Haulover Beach.

Officials say two people were in need of assistance after rough seas caused their dinghy to capsize as they were making their way from the beach back to their sailboat.

Officials from Fireboat 21 and Ocean Rescue used personal watercraft during their rescue.

They said no one was injured.

