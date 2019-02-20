



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Troubling information from Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez about the possible impact of sea level rise to county owned property.

A study delivered to the county commission says 46% of county owned assets are vulnerable to sea level rise and worsening storm surge flooding.

The mayor says the county’s office of resilience is meeting with every department to discuss how to fortify properties.

They will also talk about designing new projects with sea level rise in mind.

The study says a four percent budget increase is needed for projects vulnerable to sea level rise.

The study looked at more than 1,000 county properties.