



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deputy-involved shooting of a woman in Dania Beach.

Police said it happened Wednesday morning at around 11:05 a.m. in the 100 block of Northeast 3rd Street.

BSO says they deputies responded to a disturbance call at the location, where they encountered an armed woman. They say at least one deputy discharged his weapon during the confrontation, striking the woman.

The woman was transported by Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue to Memorial Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, authorities said.

