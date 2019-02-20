



It’s been almost three decades since Anna Paquin won an Oscar and her career is still in a great spot.

Paquin is the lead of the new Pop TV series “Flack”, appears in the new and yet to be released Martin Scorsese film “The Irishman” and has her own production company. “Flack” premieres on Pop TV this Thursday, Feb. 21 and Paquin plays a publicist named Robin that is a perfect protagonist for the times.

“This is an extraordinarily dark and funny and twisted and smart show,” said Paquin in an interview with CBS Local. “It happens to have an amazing female-led cast and female ensemble. It was a character I loved from the get go and scripts I connected with immediately. It was a very easy yes.”

“Flack” gives viewers the opportunity to see how publicists clean up messes for their celebrity clients. Paquin has had the same publicist since she was 13-year-old and doesn’t know where she would be without her team.

“I’ve had the same main person since I was 13 years old and she’s family at this point,” said Paquin. “It was more about protecting me when I was younger as a small child. I was extraordinarily shy. I think people assume actors are all extroverts and a lot of us are incredibly shy. It gives off this false impression that we are really confident in real life. My publicists sheltered me and they made sure I did the right things.”

In addition to being the lead of a new show, Paquin will also be starring alongside legendary actors Robert DeNiro and Al Pacino in Martin Scorsese’s new movie “The Irishman.” This experience was up there with the best of the actress’ career.

“I got to go play with Scorsese and all his big boys on ‘The Irishman’,” said Paquin. “He is incredibly personable and friendly with absolutely everybody and makes a point of coming and speaking with everyone. If you’re paying attention, he picks how and who to approach and what they might need. I think a lot of it with him is knowing they are going to be intimidated by him and then getting everyone to calm down.”

