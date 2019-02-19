



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Miami if you’ve got $2,700/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

200 Biscayne Blvd. Way, #3514 (Downtown)

Listed at $2,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 200 Biscayne Blvd. Way, #3514.

Building amenities include a swimming pool, a fitness center and 24-hour concierge service. In the furnished unit, expect tiled floors, a kitchen island, generous closet space and natural light. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

650 N.E. 32nd St., #4808

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 650 N.E. 32nd St., #4808. It’s also listed for $2,700/month.

The apartment features tiled floors, water views, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a residents lounge and a fitness center. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn’t worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

2900 N.E. Seventh Ave., #2608

Then, check out this one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that’s located at 2900 N.E. Seventh Ave., #2608. It’s listed for $2,700/month.

Apartment amenities include a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a balcony. The building boasts a swimming pool, a fitness center and an elevator. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1080 Brickell Ave., #2007 (Brickell)

There’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 1080 Brickell Ave., #2007. It’s listed for $2,700/month.

The furnished unit offers a balcony, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and complimentary valet. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn’t require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score’s assessment, the surrounding area is a “walker’s paradise,” is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

