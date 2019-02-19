Filed Under:Deadly Shooting, Fatal Shooting, Local TV, Miami Gardens, Miami Gardens Police Department, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue


MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating after man was shot and killed in Miami Gardens.

The shooting took place at the intersection of Northwest 211th Street and Northwest 34th Place late Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a black male was found with possible gunshot wounds upon their arrival.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Authorities are in the early stages of their investigation and will provide more information as it becomes available.

 

