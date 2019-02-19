



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – Police in Miami Beach are looking for a man they say is a killer.

Investigators are looking for a man who is wanted for a murder on Saturday night.

The deadly shooting took place at 14th Street and Collins Avenue in Miami Beach.

According to Investigators, they have pieced together a lot of the suspect’s steps using a combination of city and private surveillance cameras.

One camera spotted him near the seawall at 13th Street, where he took out his gun and fired one shot.

It appears nobody was hurt in that shooting.

The suspect then heads to the murder scene, where he got into a confrontation with the victim and shot that person several times.

Police say the suspect was last seen near the One Hotel on Collins Avenue and 23rd Street.

There is an $8000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.