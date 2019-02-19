



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man who climbed a crane to get President Trump’s attention was in court Tuesday morning.

A judge ordered 62-year-old Diego Tintorero a $9,000 bond.

He’s also been placed on house arrest.

On Monday, Tontorero climbed a crane that was just north of Florida International University’s main campus, where the president was scheduled to speak later in the day.

Tontorero unfurled a banner asking Trump to release Eduardo Arocena from prison.

This happened hours before the president arrived at the school for a speech on Venezuela.