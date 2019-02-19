



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Interested in exploring the newest restaurants to open in Miami? From a Spanish restaurant to an Indian spot, read on for a list of the newest destinations to arrive near you.

Pairings By Tomás Cuadrado

Photo: AMAURY SAUREZ Q./Yelp

Pairings By Tomás Cuadrado is a downtown Spanish spot, that recently opened at 900 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 105.

Dishes include Cocido Madrileño stew by chef Claudio Bueno, scallops served over creamy pumpkin and tangerine puree and Piquillo pepper stuffed with oxtail braised in red wine. For dessert, try the buñuelos rellenos (fritters) de chocolate (See the full menu here).

Proyecto Tulum

Stroll past 270 N.W. 23rd St. and you’ll find Proyecto Tulum, a new bar, art gallery and music venue.

With natural wood, plants and mural art, this space was modeled after the resort city of the same name on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, reports WSVN-TV Miami.

Patrons rave about this spot’s chill vibes, music, mezcal drinks and micheladas and tacos. Dedicated to providing cultural experiences, it also hosts events like book signings, film screenings and live painting, notes soflanights.com.

North Italia

New to 900 S. Miami Ave., Suite 111 in Brickell is North Italia, an Italian spot. And with five stars out of 13 reviews on Yelp, it’s been a hit thus far.

You’ll find brick-oven pizza, pastas and local beers as well as weekend brunch and desserts. Several menu items give a nod to Miami’s culture, including the “One More Mambo” cocktail (made with spiced rum, pineapple and lime) and the burrata tortelloni (a robust pasta dish accented with cherry tomatoes, Pecorino Romano cheese and Italian red sauce).

Maska



PHOTO: FRANCESCA P./YELPMaska is a new Indian spot that’s located at 3252 N.E. First Ave., Suite 109. It’s the first Miami restaurant from Michelin star chef Herman Mathur, reports foodandwine.com.

At this spot, Mathur’s signature tandoori lamb chops are a big draw. Other menu items give a nod to Miami–like octopus masala with dill yogurt, white fish and corn ceviche with sweet potato chips and tacos with pulled duck. Cocktails like the Maska Mule complement the meal.

Ayesha Fine Dining – Midtown



PHOTO: KAVYA M./YELPHead over to 120 Buena Vista Blvd. and you’ll find Ayesha Fine Dining – Midtown, a new Indian spot. This spot, courtesy of restaurateur Mike Hussain, offers a fusion of Indian and American cooking.

On the menu, you’ll see chef specials like the Chole Bhature, a garbanzo stew served with fried leavened bread; the Nilgiri Lamb Khorma, a green lamb curry; and Kadhai Paneer, cottage cheese cooked with whole spices and tomatoes. Ayesha also boasts a solid wine list. (View the full menu here.)