



MIAMI (Hoodline) – Chinese families around the world took part in the celebrations for the Lunar New Year. To kick off the 15 days of celebration, Chinese families gather at home or at a favorite restaurant on New Year’s Eve for a reunion dinner, often featuring noodles for longevity, fish for prosperity and dumplings for wealth.

If you’re looking for a feast to celebrate the Year of the Pig with friends and family, Hoodline has crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese restaurants in Miami Beach, based on Yelp ratings and our own methodology. Happy Lunar New Year!

1. Hakkasan

Photo: HAKKASAN/Yelp

Topping the list is Hakkasan. Located at 4441 Collins Ave. in Oceanfront, the upscale dim sum and Cantonese spot is the highest rated Chinese restaurant in Miami Beach, boasting four stars out of 700 reviews on Yelp.

2. Beijing Cafe

Photo: BEIJING CAFE/Yelp

North Shore’s Beijing Cafe, located at 6950 Collins Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot four stars out of 128 reviews.

3. Restaurant Salon Canton

PHOTO: RESTAURANT SALON CANTON/YELP

Over in Isle of Normandy, check out Restaurant Salon Canton, which has earned four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the Chinese spot at 916 71st St.