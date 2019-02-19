



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A man armed with a bat robbed a Ft. Lauderdale cell phone and it was all caught on camera.

It happened last Wednesday at the Metro PCS store at 1499 SW 17th Street.

Surveillance cameras captured the man walking up to the counter and pull what looks like a pink aluminum baseball from inside the sleeve of his jacket.

He then brandished the bat and told the clerk to hand over the cash. After getting an undisclosed amount of money, the man with the bat left.

Anyone with information on the robbery is urged to call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).