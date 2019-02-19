



WEST PALM BEACH (CBSMiami) – The call came into the Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League on Monday evening.

Rich Anderson, Executive Director at the facility, says they were told 50 dogs were found in deplorable conditions after their owner died and they need rescuing.

Anderson said the staff at Peggy Adams did what they always do — they stepped up to help.

“Obviously it’s a shock when you receive 50 animals that not cared for in the best manner,” Anderson said.

Video from the facility shows the dogs being offloaded, photographed and taken into the facility for evaluation. Some of the video and photos show puppies, and dogs with adorable faces. Among the crowd of animals are Chihuahua’s, Poodles, Pomeranians and other small dogs.

“It’s surprising that these dogs are in as good a shape as they are,” Anderson said.

Dr. Beth Keser, the Medical Director at Peggy Adams said she and her team immediately began assessing the dogs and they continue to evaluate them for illnesses and injuries. She said the dogs appear to have been fed and none are emaciated but they do have problems.

“They all have dental issues,” Dr. Keser said. “They all have skin issues.”

CBS 12 in West Palm Beach reported that the dog’s owner died at his home in Palm Beach Gardens recently and after a welfare check at his home, investigators found his body and the dogs living in filth. Susan Tobias was a friend of the man who died.

“It was just sad that he felt he had to lie to everybody because he had all of these animals and he couldn’t support them all,” Tobias said.

In fact, one dog had just given birth to puppies. Doctor Keser said some of the older animals will require a lot of expensive care and Peggy Adams needs donations and for people to adopt animals at the facility. She believes most of these dogs should recover well…

“They are sweet,” she said. “They were a little timid in the beginning but they have warmed up. They’re social enough. They’re sweet. They don’t seem to have any hard feelings. I think they’ll end up in great homes.”

If you’d like to help Peggy Adams Animal Rescue League with a monetary donation or donation of supplies or to get information on adopting an animal, go here – https://www.peggyadams.org/2givehope.