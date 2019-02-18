  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

Miami Shooting, Overtown


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami Police are investigating an early morning shooting that left one woman hospitalized.

Miami Police on a scene of a woman shot in Overtown on Feb. 18, 2019 (CBS4)

According to police, the woman was shot at NW 3rd Ave and 14th Street in Overtown.

Miami Fire Rescue transported her to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in in critical condition.

Investigators on the scene were spotted taking pictures of a black and silver car on NW 3rd Avenue and the streets are blocked off so police can conduct a thorough investigation.

The motive behind the shooting remains under investigation and there’s no word on any possible suspects or arrests.

