MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Reach for the sky everyone, well more for a spoon because you’ll soon be seeing some new ice cream flavors hitting the shelves in honor of good old Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the Toy Story movie franchise.

Credit: Nestle

Edy’s Ice Cream partnered with Toy Story 4 to give fans two new flavors.

The flavors include Carnival Churro Cravings, a churro flavored light ice cream with graham cracker swirl and churro pieces, and Chocolate Peanut Butter Prize Winner, a chocolate ice cream with peanut butter swirl and peanut butter filled chocolatey Toy Story pieces.

Edy’s says the flavors will hit the shelves in February and be available through September

Toy Story 4 is set to hit the silver screen in June.

 

