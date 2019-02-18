WATCH LIVE |President Trump Delivers Speech On Venezuela at FIU. Expected To Speak Around 4:25 p.m.
TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami/NSF) — Florida Senate Democrat Annette Taddeo on Monday filed a proposal that would ban corporal punishment in Florida’s public schools.

Taddeo filed the proposal (SB 1120) for consideration during the legislative session that starts March 5. State law currently allows corporal punishment, though it places restrictions on the practice.

For example, it says corporal punishment may only be administered under district school-board policies and within guidelines from school principals.

Taddeo’s proposed ban would define corporal punishment as “the use of physical force or physical contact to discipline a student or to enforce school rules.” The proposal includes an exception for circumstances in which school staff members would be defending themselves or protecting students.

