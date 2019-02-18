



BOCA RATON (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating how a man and a woman died inside a home in a Boca Raton gated community.

Throughout Monday evening Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators focused on the home, located inside the Hammock of Sandalfoot gated community in West Boca Raton, just a few miles from the Broward County line.

Investigators said a teenager came home Monday to find a man and a woman dead inside.

“It’s shocking at first for something like this to be this close to home,” said Lukas Fecci.

Fecci lives in the neighborhood, just a short distance from where the teen made the gruesome discovery.

Fecci said the people who live there moved in a couple of months ago and he knew the house.

“Sometimes they’d be partying very hard and sometimes they’d be fighting, a dispute here or there but nothing that there were cops at the house before this,” Fecci said.

At this point, investigators have released few details about the deaths. We don’t know the names of the people who died, how they died or their relationship.

We also don’t know the teen’s relationship, if any, to the adults.

Detectives have also not released any information about possible motives.

Lukas Fecci is focused on the teen who came home to such horror.

“It’s pretty hard, man,” he said. “I can’t fathom it.”