



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – One year after the deadly shooting in Parkland, the Florida Panthers dedicated a special tribute to the 17 victims.

Before their game on Sunday against Montreal, the Panthers hosted a memorial ceremony, unveiling black and white drawings of the 14 students and 3 adults who died in the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

It will part of the team’s Den of Honor.

Family members of the victims were invited to attend the ceremony.

Some of them said the tribute is helping them heal.

“For somebody who has lived in this building for the past 10 years and understands this [Den of Honor] is [for] Panthers royalty and our loved ones are amongst Panthers royalty forever is unbelievable,” said Fred Guttenberg. “The Panthers want to show our families they love us our support us and support our community which honestly is something they’ve been doing since last year and it’s helped my healing… the community’s healing. I love you guys.”

The Panthers also held a ticket raffle during the game. A portion of those proceeds will be donated to the MSD families.