By Karli Barnett
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A wanted fugitive is now in police custody after a three hour manhunt that began Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.

Fugitive arrest in Miami Beach on Feb. 18, 2019. (CBS4)

U.S Marshals say the man was wanted for attempted homicide and was considered armed and dangerous.

A massive search effort began around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, including the SWAT team, Miami Beach Police, Miami Police, and U.S Marshals. They blocked off a perimeter all around Alton Road and Dade Boulevard.

The SWAT team surveyed the scene, as a chopper flew overhead.

Officers and K-9’s searched a parking garage, where much of the investigation focused.

Police arrested the man around 1:00 a.m.

At this point, investigators have not released his name or any details about the alleged crime.

Karli Barnett

