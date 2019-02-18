



MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) — A wanted fugitive is now in police custody after a three hour manhunt that began Sunday night and continued into Monday morning.

U.S Marshals say the man was wanted for attempted homicide and was considered armed and dangerous.

A massive search effort began around 10:00 p.m. Sunday, including the SWAT team, Miami Beach Police, Miami Police, and U.S Marshals. They blocked off a perimeter all around Alton Road and Dade Boulevard.

The SWAT team surveyed the scene, as a chopper flew overhead.

Officers and K-9’s searched a parking garage, where much of the investigation focused.

Police arrested the man around 1:00 a.m.

At this point, investigators have not released his name or any details about the alleged crime.