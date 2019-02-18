Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
JACKSONVILLE BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Only in Florida. A rattlesnake ended up in the back of a police car after a homeless man, claiming to be ‘an agent of God,’ was found walking around Jacksonville Beach Monday.
Sgt. Larry Smith told local news stations the snake was 6 to 8 feet long.
When police stopped the man, they told him to throw the reptile into the back of their vehicle for safety.
In a WTLV-TV report , video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulling the snake from the patrol car’s back seat.
Great snakes! This rattler was taken from a man in Jax Beach carrying it around and claiming to be an “agent of god.” Police had him toss it in a squad car, and called FWC to capture it. [Vid credit Larry Ellis] @FCN2go #Florida pic.twitter.com/2GZ16oXEki
— anne schindler (@schindy) February 18, 2019
The rattles at the end of the snake’s tail can be heard shaking as the officer drops the snake into a plastic container.
The snake was relocated to a wooded area. No injuries were reported.
There’s no word as to why the homeless man was carrying the snake.
