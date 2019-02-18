WATCH LIVE |CBS4 News at 5 & 6
JACKSONVILLE BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) — Only in Florida. A rattlesnake ended up in the back of a police car after a homeless man, claiming to be ‘an agent of God,’ was found walking around Jacksonville Beach Monday.

Sgt. Larry Smith told local news stations the snake was 6 to 8 feet long.

When police stopped the man, they told him to throw the reptile into the back of their vehicle for safety.

In a WTLV-TV report , video shows a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officer pulling the snake from the patrol car’s back seat.

 

The rattles at the end of the snake’s tail can be heard shaking as the officer drops the snake into a plastic container.

The snake was relocated to a wooded area. No injuries were reported.

There’s no word as to why the homeless man was carrying the snake.

